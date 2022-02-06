Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- A late night shooting Friday has left one person injured and another dead at an apartment complex off Hillcrest Road in Mobile.

At Park West Apartments, one neighbor heard the shots as they rang out.

"Yeah, I heard them,” said Chris Seals. “It was loud. We yelled ‘get down! get down.’"

Mobile police responded to Springhill Medical Center, where a 19-year-old man was shot multiple times. Upon investigation, police learned the incident took place at Park West. There, they found a 21-year-old man shot dead on the ground near a vehicle in the parking lot.

Seals said the area is generally calm, and as long as he's lived there, nothing like this has ever happened.

"This is my first time hearing something like that,” he said. “It's pretty safe. It's a quiet neighborhood. Nothing really goes on over here."

Mobile police have not yet released the name of the victim.

No additional details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation. If anyone has information about the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211, or leave an anonymous tip at mobilepd.org/crimetip.