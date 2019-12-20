UPDATE: 825 a.m.
Mobile Police have updated FOX10 Saying this case is in relation to a missing persons case that police received a couple days ago.
Original Story --------
Heavy police presence on Marcus Dr in Mobile this morning. Homicide Detectives, SWAT and K-9 units on scene. A homicide detective has confirmed with FOX10 that MPD is currently working a homicide at this location.
This is a developing story, we have a crew on the scene and will provide updates as they become available.
