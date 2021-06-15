Mobile Fire Rescue responding to a house fire call just after midnight on Cedar Avenue, near Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Mobile.

MFRD says the fire started in the back of the house, and they were able to quickly put it out.

Fire Rescue says there was no one inside at the time of the fire.

Shortly after Mobile Police tell us other first responders on the scene found the body of a deceased woman outside of the home.

That’s when homicide detectives were called.

Some family members on scene tell us they believe it is their cousin Danica, who goes by the nickname Pebbles.

Brenda Tucker, Pebbles first cousin, tells us she’s unsure why anyone would want to hurt her cousin.

“She was a good person. She didn’t bother nobody, she was always trying to help people. Always trying to help somebody,” said Tucker.

Investigators are gathering evidence and still working to piece together exactly what happened.

Some neighbors tell us they heard gunshots shortly before the fire.

Police and Fire Rescue haven’t released any additional details at this time, but we’re told the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

“If this is a homicide, whoever did this, may God have his vengeance with them,” said Tucker.