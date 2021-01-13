MOBILE, Ala. --On Monday, January 11, 2021 a female witness contacted police with information concerning her grandmother’s death that occurred on December 30, 2008.
According to MPD, the witness recently received a text message from her mother confessing to causing the death of her grandmother.
MPD states, the suspect was then interviewed about the death and she admitted to ending her mother’s life to prevent further suffering.
Earlier, the victim’s death was believed to be from natural causes due to her health problems. There was no autopsy performed.
The suspect is currently on hospice care.
This investigation is ongoing.
