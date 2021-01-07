MOBILE, Ala. – On Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at approximately 9:25 p.m., police responded to Pepper Tree Apartments on Sperry Road in reference to multiple gunshots.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim had been shot and ran to Hounds Run Apartments located at 5954 Sperry Road where he died as a result of his injury.
At approximately 9:30 p.m., officers then responded to the hospital in reference to a male who had been dropped off suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to MPD, he was also shot at Pepper Tree Apartments and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The deceased victim was identified as 25-year-old Larry Roberts.
This is an active homicide investigation.
