MOBILE, Ala. --On August 5, 2020, Mobile County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence located at 17425 Brown Blankinchip Road, Citronelle for a dead body found inside a home.
Danny Ray Riordan was found in his bed with several stab wounds to his upper torso. Witnesses who discovered Riordan's body, stated they were with him Saturday evening and they had reached out to him several times during the week but received no answer. On Wednesday evening, they went back to his residence and discovered his body inside his home.
This investigation is now an active homicide and MCSO is looking for any information about this crime or anyone associated with Riordan. If you would like to provide information, please contact us 251-574-8633.
