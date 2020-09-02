MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police homicide investigators continue to follow up leads and are looking at every scenario in Tuesday night's deadly drive-by shooting on Dauphin Island Parkway and McVay.
Police say 35-year-old Quintez Pryear pronounced dead on the scene -- shot multiple times. The vehicle he was in riddled with bullet holes.
"There were a lot of shots fired -- well in excess of a dozen shots fired," said James Barber, Mobile Public Safety Director.
While his car was the target -- a 16-year-old boy was also shot in the hip when a stray bullet went through the back door of his grandmother's car. He's expected to be okay, but Barbers says it could have been a lot worse.
"An innocent bystander -- someone just driving down the road -- could have easily been killed by this indiscriminate firing on a busy roadway," said Barber.
As investigators try to determine a motive, Barber says at this point they are looking at every possibility.
"We had two homicides that were relatively close and so I'm trying to determine whether there was any connection between the two and any connection between these particular victims might have had with whomever was the shooter in this case. So right now everybody is a suspect. So we are constantly working through that... Who both victims talked to last, who they were last seen with. All of that is very important to us in thie first 24 hours of the investigation," said Barber.
One of the things investigators were busy doing Wednesday was canvassing up and down Dauphin Island Parkway looking for surveillance video. At this point, Barber believes the suspect vehicle is a light colored SUV.
Anyone with information urged to call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
