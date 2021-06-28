MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- A local Vietnam hero honored fifty years after paying the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

A solemn moment as a eulogy, taps and a 21-gun salute for Army Staff Sergeant Willie James, Jr. were given in front of his family Monday.

Sgt. James was among two others, killed in combat on June 28, 1971 in Vietnam. He and other members of C Company 2nd Battalion, 8th Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division were defending a resupply depot against Viet Cong and the North Vietnamese Army. Sgt. James was just 28 years old.

The Mobile hero's youngest brother, David James, was thankful his brother's legacy lives on.

James said, "He believed in America and he fought hard for his nation and his unit and we're just grateful to have a chance to honor him and we still miss him but this will let us know somebody else is remembering him as well."

Ceremonies in memory of the other two soldiers who died alongside Sgt. James, were held in Illinois and Clearwater, Florida Monday, too.