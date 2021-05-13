MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- In honor of National Police Week law enforcement from across the Mobile area held ceremonies to remember fallen officers.

A solemn memorial service being held at Public Safety Memorial Park in Mobile today.

The Mobile Police Department, Mobile County Sheriffs Office, and Alabama State Troopers gathered amongst family and friends to honor and remember those who have served and fallen.

The Annual Law Enforcement Memorial Service is a day that is celebrated each year in the second week of May.

Interim Mobile Police Chief, Roy Hodge says they will always make sure officers that have fallen in the line of duty are remembered, "law enforcement officers are the last line of defense between order and disorder and the sacrifices they make cannot be forgotten and we do this every year to make sure of that."

Mobile native, Rene Boyes-Murdo, a widow of Police Chief Larry Paul Murdo from Albany County, California was honored with a special presentation of an American flag for her late-husband's service.

"This is a piece of him and it remembers him and it honors him like he should be honored", she said.

Being at the service brought up a lot of memories for Rene, "its like they're gone but they're not gone and as long as you remember them they're not gone".

Rene says she is thankful for services like these to keep their memory alive, "I'm just honored that i can be here and honor my husband and other fallen officers of the mobile area."

Quietness fell amongst the crowd as other families called out the names of their loved ones who were killed in the line of duty or have passed.

The service ended with a 21-gun salute taps, an emotional symbol to remember the men and women who vowed to protect and serve their communities and are no longer with us.