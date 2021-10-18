Menopausal side effects can dramatically reduce quality of life for some women and many use hormone replacement therapy.
However, using HRT increases the risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer. Many women struggle to determine if the benefits of HRT outweigh those risks.
Dr. Sherri Arledge joined FOX10 News at Four to talk about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.