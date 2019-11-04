PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) -- A house was destroyed by fire in Prichard late Monday morning, but no one was hurt, according to Prichard fire officials.
This was on Bullshead Avenue near Neely Avenue.
The home was a total loss.
Prichard fire officials say there was a fire hydrant across from the home, which aided firefighters in bringing the fire under control in about 20 to 25 minutes.
