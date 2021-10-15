CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) -- Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of a house fire that claimed the life of a Chickasaw man.
Police say Thomas Hanks died in that fire despite a neighbor and a passing driver pulling him out of the burning house.
The blaze broke out just after midnight Wednesday morning at the house on Southwest Boulevard.
