MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Starting Monday, April 13th, Mobile County Public School System will be airing lessons live on FOX10. It will be aired on one of FOX10's digital subchannels 10.6.
“MCPSS TV…we are very excited to have this partnership with FOX10. They’re going to be airing our live lessons,” said Rena Phillips, MCPSS spokesperson.
Phillips said MCPSS will have master teachers come in and teach lessons live on air for six weeks. She said this is to accommodate students who may not have access to a computer or the internet.
You can only watch FOX10's digital sub channel 10.6, if you don't have cable. You must have an antenna. FOX10's Chief Engineer Renald Robinson said it has to be a specific kind to catch FOX10.
“Most TV stations in this area are UHF TV stations, we are the only ones in this area that are still VHF. So when you go and get an antenna, you’ve got to make sure that you have a UHF/VHF antenna,” said Robinson.
If all of those boxes are checked, you can watch, you've just got to re-program your television to find the channels.
“Go to the menu on your remote and you see the choices you have there…you (come) on down to where it says ‘channels’ and it will show you the option of antenna. Your options would be antenna or cable,” Robinson explained.
After choosing antenna or air, in some cases, let the TV do the rest.
“Come down and tell it to Auto Program. When you auto program, it will search all the channels the antenna is picking up,” Robinson said.
It might take a few minutes to find the channels, but Robinson said it should find from 38 to about 41 channels. When you turn to 10.6 you should see MCPSS already on with recorded programming until Monday morning at 7:30.
Robinson said this channel was tailor made for the students.
“We specifically added this channel for Mobile County Public School System so that it will help the kids, help the parents and the teachers in this community to continue their education for the rest of the year,” Robinson added.
Here is the weekly schedule of programming:
