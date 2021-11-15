Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- With temperatures dropping fast, it’s that time of year to start bringing out space heaters, lighting fires in fireplaces, and heated blankets. Mobile Fire-Rescue had warnings on how to stay safe, especially with more house fires during colder months.

“The biggest key in using space heaters is giving it space,” said Steven Millhouse, Mobile Fire-Rescue PIO.

Millhouse said never have them sitting on carpet and plug them directly into a wall--no extension cord. Make sure to keep everything at least 3 feet away, including laundry, curtains, and mattresses.

“Even if you’re really, really cold and it’s super cold in your bedroom when you’re going to bed at night, we definitely do not recommend placing a space heater anywhere near or on your bed to try to keep yourself warm,” said Millhouse.

Fireplaces should also be used cautiously. According to Millhouse, they should be inspected before the first fire of the season. Debris like leaves and sticks can build inside and erupt in flames.

Don’t forget about holiday-scented candles. Brandi Adams said she looks forward to lighting them every day but reminds herself to never let them burn too long.

“Every morning, it’s a routine for me,” said Adams. “I get up. I put on my holiday-scented candles, and I let them burn for about an hour. I hope that’s the right time frame.”

Millhouse also said if trying to stay warm outside, any bonfire within city limits is prohibited.