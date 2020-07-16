It's official now. As of 5 p.m., it became mandatory in the state of Alabama to wear a face mask.
The order was issued by Alabama Governor Kay Ivey Wednesday in hopes to slow the spread across of COVID-19.
While there was already an order in place for some municipalities, the statewide requirement for wearing face masks is new to some local municipalities like Dauphin Island and Spanish Fort.
"We do plan to support the Governor's order to the best of our ability," said Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier.
The question is how this will be enforced. Governor Kay Ivey said Wednesday, the goal is not to punish, she simply wants all Alabamians masked up.
"We feel like a lot of what we'll be doing will be informative and educational because we have a lot of non-Alabamians here, if you will, people from out of state so we feel like we're going to be sharing info probably more than anything," Mayor Collier explained.
Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber said he shares the governor's sentiments. He just wants everyone to follow the order given.
"We procured additional masks yesterday to issue to our officers. Also, I put out instructions to them, if we're called and we're not going to be actively looking for people that are in violation of the ordinance," Chief Barber explained.
Chief Barber also said he has educated himself as well as his officers on the exceptions listed in the order. He encourages everyone else to do the same.
"I do believe that we will have calls for service from other citizens, perhaps from businesses when they have somebody that would enter that refuses to comply with either the business or maybe another citizen sees somebody in the store and they might try to call it in. That if we're called to it, we try to gain voluntary compliance first. If they don't have a mask we have additional masks that we will be happy to give them," Barber said.
Governor Ivey said Wednesday the consequences for violating the order could be a $500 fine or jail time.
Click here to view the full order, including the exceptions listed in the order.
