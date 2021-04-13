Saraland Police said human remains were discovered Tuesday afternoon in the woods off of Highway 43 near McKeough Avenue.
Officers said someone came across the remains around 1:30 p.m.
According to investigators, the identity of the person is unknown due to the level of decomposition.
The Saraland Police Department said the remains will be examined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for identification
