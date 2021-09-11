MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Bankhead Tunnel was closed to traffic Saturday for a very special 9-11 observance.

Hundreds got up early to take part in the "Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers 5K." The walk and run taking off at Battleship Memorial Park and going through the Bankhead Tunnel and back to the park -- pays tribute to the sacrifice of all the first responders on that day 20 years ago -- including New York Firefighter Stephen Siller.

"Stephen Siller was a New York Firefighter and the morning of 9-11 he had just gotten off work and he was going to play golf with his brother when he heard what was going on. He turned around and got as far as the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel where traffic was stopped. He put on 65 pounds of gear ran through the tunnel to the towers and gave his life saving others," said Jennifer Truly, Tunnel to Towers Volunteer Director.

"It's important for us being first responders. We weren't there that day... A lot of us weren't there -- but we certainly can understand the tremendous impact that it had in terms of what those firefighters and other first responders were doing there," said Stephen Millhouse, Mobile Fire-Rescue.

Proceeds benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, which helps build smart homes for injured service members -- and pay off mortgages for widows of first responders.