There was a massive food give away in Prichard Thursday.
The city of Prichard teamed up with the Port City Secondliners, Feeding the Gulf Coast and several other organizations to give non perishable foods and milk to residents in Prichard.
Hours before the give away was set to start there was already a line of cars wrapped around the block waiting. Organizers said the line went on for several more blocks.
TJ Pettway with the Port City Secondliners said these are hard times for all and this is just a way the city wants to hold each other up.
“It says to me that everybody is in need, no matter your demographics, the neighborhood you come from, your socioeconomic. Everybody’s in need. So we are here with the different partners to kind of take care of our community,” Pettway said. ”Everybody working together now.”
City Councilmembers Derrick Griffin, Samathan Richardson, and Lorenzo Martin were out volunteering as well.
Pettway said a group of volunteers also delivered some bags of food to the homeless.
Organizers said they will host food giveaways every Thursday while the pandemic lasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.