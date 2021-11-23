One less item on the menu to worry about if you were out in Prichard on Tuesday.

Hundreds of turkeys passed out during the Mark Barron Annual Turkey Giveaway.

With turkeys hard to come by, or more expensive than years past, these families say this giveaway couldn't have come at a better time.

"As long as I'm in a position to be able to come back and help these people out, I'll always do it," Former Alabama and NFL Player Mark Barron said.

Cars lined up outside Prichard City Hall, as 750 turkeys were passed out, to receive a little help this holiday season.

"A lot of people don't have food, especially for the month of November," Mobile Resident Janell Hill said as she received her turkey. "We already get food stamps but we don't have enough to be able to do holiday festivals and things like that."

Hill is a single mother and she says now she's able to do more for her son.

"I figured, why not you know? I can use the food stamps for other things and for the month of November," Hill said. "So today's my son's birthday so I figured make him something today."

Barron has put on the event for the last five years.

This was the first time he was able to witness firsthand what he's given back to his community.

"Being able to be able to come out here and help all these people it's always been something that's been important to me," Barron said. "And this is actually the first year I've been able to give back and see what exactly the turnouts be like."

Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner says that's what this season is all about.

"Thanksgiving is a time of just what it is, giving thanks and giving," Mayor Gardner said. "And that's what taking place today here at the city of Prichard and we're thankful for that opportunity."

The mayor says the event had a great turnout.