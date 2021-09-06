DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala (WALA)- Hundreds of vacationers packing the sand on Dauphin Island’s east end and public beaches to cap off the Labor Day weekend. Some enjoyed the sun while others took to the water.

Everyone was grateful to put Hurricane Ida behind them just in time for the last big beach weekend of the year.

"We had this planned out for a little bit so thankfully good weather this week," said Weston Cockrell

“Weather’s great. Couldn’t ask for better weather. God’s beauty everywhere you know. No better place to be,” said Darlene White.

Today was all about family for beachgoers. Darlene White made the trip from the Birmingham area to visit her daughter and granddaughter.

“We came yesterday and my granddaughter didn’t find big enough seas shells," said White. "So she wanted to come back today and have a girl's day, and see if she could find some big shells and have Mee Mee and mama time.”

And while she and others enjoy their last few days of vacation. They say they’re thankful that they’re still able to get together with their loved ones.

“You missed. You know, that one year everyone was kind of confined to being at home and being away from family and being away from life it felt like," said White. "This is it this is as good as it gets."

“Just getting to create memories with family," said Cockrell. "That’s the main reason we’re out here.”

If you’re thinking of going to Dauphin Island the west end is still closed to non-residents, but the public beach and east end beach are both still open for everyone.