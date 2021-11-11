MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- As the sounds of patriotic music filled Downtown Mobile, parade-goers packed the streets to celebrate Veterans Day.

“Our veterans have done so much for us," said Tom Mazza. "I just look forward to celebrating this great day”

The parade featured marching bands and JROTC color guards from schools across the Port City. Those in the crowd were excited to see the students in their families carry on the legacy of their family members who served.

“I have a kid who’s in ROTC now so it’s exciting for her and I’m proud," said Janna Sexton.

“I’m here to watch my granddaughter," said Karen Alforde. "We totally support her and my daddy was veteran for the Korean War.”

The color guards also brought back memories for those who served

"Today brings back memories," said Lawrence George Jr. "The cadence, the marching, oh man it’s just wonderful."

As the parade rolled down Government Street, people waved American flags and took time to say thank you to veterans riding in the parade. Veterans in the crowd getting emotional seeing the support.

“I was crying a few minutes ago," said Jody Burke. It just hits at my heartstrings because the military is important to us and everyone should support and honor our veterans.”

Today’s turnout reminded our local veterans just how appreciated they are.

“I can hardly explain how it makes me feel. So good. So wonderful," said George Jr.

“This is wonderful to see everybody out supporting the community and our fellow soldiers," said Burke.