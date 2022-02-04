King Cake on the Gulf Coast means one thing, the start of Carnival season.

And there's no better way to kick it off, than with a cake-off.

The 4th annual King Cake-Off took place Friday night. And the best part, all the money raised goes to benefit a local organization.

More than 500 people came out to taste test some of the best King Cakes in Mobile.

FOX 10 News' Jennifer Lambers was a judge in the event.

Virginia Smith who attended says its a great excuse for some to get out and make new friends.

"We've been looking for ways to get involved and meet people, and we really just love to support any local charities that we can," Smith said. "And we also love King Cake."

This year all the money raised will go towards Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The CEO Aimee Risser was thankful that so many people came out to support their cause.

"This event is so important to us because we're entirely locally donor supported," Risser explained. "So events such as the King Cake-Off and a few events that we do through Big Brothers Big Sisters determine how many children we can service each year in our service area."

Piped Dreams Macaron Bakery was one of many contestants handing out lots of sweet treats.

The owner Lisa Nguin says she loves participating in anything that benefits the community.

"I just love getting my name out there and I love local events and just anything that supports the community," Nguin said. "Any events where the community comes out and support each other, get together, and network."

Friday's event could inspire the next future baker...

"I actually want to own my own bakery," said Braxtan Ingeso, a young attendee. "Trying different varieties of food gets my inspired on what I want to have in my bakery."

In case you're wondering who won, Warehouse Bakery won for traditional cake.

Old Dutch took the prize for non-traditional.

Pipe Dreams Macaron Bakery won People’s Choice.