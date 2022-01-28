MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Friday was the ninth annual Project Homeless Connect to match the homeless with a wide array of service agencies.

The event took place at The Grounds. People had a chance to get signed up for medical help, assistance with legal services and even state identification cards.

Derek Boulware, chief executive officer of Housing First, said the goal was to make finding support easier.

“It’s a great opportunity for someone who is experiencing homelessness to get access in a one-stop place. And it also great – it’s a great opportunity for agencies that do what we do to connect. As I said before, we do this all year long, but this is the one time of the year we’re all together under one roof,” he said.

Hundreds turned out for the event and the Wave Transit System provided free transportation to homeless people in Mobile and Baldwin counties.