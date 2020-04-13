MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Alabama Power reported in the 4 a.m. hour Monday that about 900 customers were without power in the Mobile area. Most outages were in Citronelle, Thomasville and Saraland.
The utility said crews were working as quickly and safely as they can.
People are advised to stay away from downed power lines.
