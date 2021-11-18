MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – It has been more than a month since five people suffered gunshot wounds at a high school football game at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, and the search for the third suspect has gone cold.

Now, CrimeStoppers of Central Alabama has announced a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon, also known by the street name “Big Chop.”

“We have over 200 media outlets that we send to currently,” said the organization’s executive director, Tony Garrett. “So it went all over the state. They’re just hoping that wherever he is, someone saw and they’re able to call by so called law enforcement to say that he’s at that location.”

Garrett said his organization serves 25 counties and is in the process of establishing a presence in Mobile.

It did not take Mobile police long to make two arrests following the Oct. 15 shooting near the end of the game between Williamson and Vigor high schools. Authorities arrested Jai Scott and charged him with five counts of attempted murder. A 17-year-old alleged accomplice also has been arrested.

But Belfon, the man police say pulled the trigger, eluded police. They say he went to Troy, got help from a Troy University football player and then disappeared. The player, Reginald Todd, has denied charges of hindering the attempted murder investigation. Defense attorney Willie Huntley has told FOX10 News that Belfon told his client he was heading to Louisiana. Huntley has urged Belfon to turn himself in and exonerate Todd.

Garrett said his organization got involved at the request of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Anyone with information can call Mobile police or the CrimeStoppers hotline: 833-AL1-STOP.

Funded by grants from local government and private donations, CrimeStoppers offers rewards of up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests.

“Most other programs, they pay out after they’re convicted,” he said. “We pay out after 30 days (following the arrest) because the majority of the time, if a person is calling and they’re wanting their reward, they want that reward immediately,” he said. “But even with that, about 40 percent of our rewards are actually claimed.”

The shooting was the second at Ladd since 2019. It prompted Mayor Sandy Stimpson to order a security review by the Gulf Coast Technology Center, a regional law enforcement agency based in Mobile.

The mayor told FOX10 News on Thursday that the investigation is complete and awaiting review by his chief of staff, James Barber.

With the Mobile County school system pulling its games out of Ladd, the mayor said the urgency has been diminished. But he added that it still important to get an accounting of what went wrong in the overlapping responsibilities of the stadium and the school system.

“It’s not unlike a 9/1, OK?” he said. “You know, the left hand maybe didn't know what the right hand was doing.”

Stimpson said it is important to “figure out where those holes were and figure out what are we gonna do to plug them so that doesn’t happen again.” The purpose is not to point figures, he said.

“What we want to do is make sure that in collaboration with the school system, you know, that what we put out is not trying to push the blame on somebody and say that they were at fault when really at the end of the day, I think that there’s blame to be shared between the city, the school system and Ladd Stadium,” he said.

Mobile Police Officer Katrina Frazier, a spokeswoman for the department, said Chief Paul Prine was not aware that an award had been offered. She said he was “ecstatic” to hear it and hopes it leads to a break in the case.