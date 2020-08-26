DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala (WALA) -- Even though Hurricane Laura is hundreds of miles away, Dauphin Island is seeing some impacts as the winds push sand and salt water onshore.
“This is not nearly as bad as what we had in Cristobal earlier this summer so we’re fortunate in that respect,” said Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier.
Crews have been working all day to clear the sand and pump the water off the road.
“When a storm passes that far away it’s unfortunate that we have this kind of damage, but it kind of just speaks to the vulnerability of the island and the fragile nature of the island now that we’ve had a lot of erosion over the years,” Collier said.
People who live here are not surprised, in fact, they expect this on the West End.
“Same old same old,” said Lynn Irving. “We get heavy duty winds it takes out the driveways and comes over and things are floating around.”
About a two-mile portion of the island’s West End is not accessible.
As the cleanup continues there is worry that their efforts will be washed away.
“The progress we made today some of that could be lost overnight if we have additional flooding and so we’ll just have to wait and see,” Collier said.
Dauphin Island spent about $600,000 to clean up the Cristobal damage. They expect to spend less this time around.
