MOBILE, Ala (WALA) -- With just days to Halloween the Gulf Coast is living in a nightmare called hurricane season 2020.
There is another storm on the way as people in the Port City are still trying to clean up after Hurricane Sally.
People are shaking their heads that another one is on the way.
“Devastating, traumatic, horrible, depressing,” said Harriet Ely. “Every word you can think of in the negative sense.”
That is how Ely describes this hurricane season, one filled with storm after storm that always seems to head right for the Northern Gulf Coast.
“It is very very depressing and for us to have to go through another one,” she said. “For the people in Louisiana, I feel twice as sorry for because they got hit so much harder.”
In Ely’s neighborhood in Toulminville, tree limbs and debris are still piled up waiting to be hauled off.
With Hurricane Zeta on the way, she is concerned.
“Some of those tree limbs are large,” Ely said. “They can go straight into a window, straight into my car.”
One street over, another homeowner has a large toppled over tree still sitting in the front yard.
Nearly six weeks after Sally, Damita James is struggling to find someone to remove it as another hurricane gets closer.
“I feel horrible especially with this still here and then there may be more damage to be on top of that,” James said.
This hurricane season just a part of a very long year.
“This is 2020 think about it,” Ely said. “Everything has been so unprecedented.”
The City of Mobile says they have completed their first pass of picking up debris from Sally.
They are now beginning a second pass to pick up even more.
