The City of Mobile is expecting to have more test kits soon, it's just not clear how soon.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson's office announced Friday that the city had partnered with Synergy Labs to have more test kits by April 1st.
Monday, Stimpson said he couldn't give a date anymore.
The mayor said its because the lab is waiting on equipment to make kits.
There's high demand for that equipment all over the world. Most of it, Stimpson said, comes from Italy and China.
In addition, Mayor Stimpson said the government has diverted some of the equipment had been diverted to other places where the outbreak is larger than Mobile.
"Part of the break in that supply chain is that the federal government because of emergency powers, they have diverted some supplies that may be coming to Birmingham and may have sent them to Chicago," he said.
Stimpson said it's all about supply and demand, unfortunately right now, the demand is much larger than the supply.
"I would put them in the same category with every other laboratory. All of them are trying to find suppliers for whatever they need to do the testing. Most of the suppliers, if not all of them, are in foreign countries. They're either in Italy or in China. I could say almost without exception, not just in the state of Alabama but everywhere, they are waiting on supplies to get to them in order to be distributed," he explained.
Reports suggest that Synergy Labs could produce about 10,000 test kits in a matter of weeks with the right equipment.
So for now, it's a waiting game.
