MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Interstate 10 East was shut down at the entrance to the Wallace Tunnel in Mobile during the 9 a.m. hour Tuesday following a crash involving two large trucks.
A flatbed truck hauling a load of lumber was turned on its side, with the lumber spilled onto the roadway at the mouth of the tunnel. A tractor-trailer rig, also involved in the accident, was in the left eastbound lane right behind the overturned lumber truck.
It appeared to have crashed into the wrecked lumber truck.
There's no word about injuries or the length of time the eastbound travel lanes will be closed at the accident scene.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
