UPDATE: Interstate 10 westbound travel lanes were reopened at 7:30 a.m. after the accident was cleared.
---
EARLIER STORY:
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- We have a traffic alert this morning. There's a major crash on the westbound I-10 Bayway, right before the entrance to the Wallace Tunnel.
We're hearing it's a crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle.
The road is closed so you will need to take an alternate route.
