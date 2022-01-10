MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Plans for a new Mobile River Bridge and Bayway received a major boost today when the Alabama Department of Transportation expressed support for the recently-announced framework in a letter to Eastern Shore Metropolitan Planning Organization Chairman Jack Burrell and Mobile MPO Chairman Sandy Stimpson, according to a news release.

In the letter, ALDOT says that it “supports the framework that has been developed by the Eastern Shore MPO and Mobile MPO” and notes that its proposed plan will incorporate the points outlined in the MPO framework.

Additionally, the news release states, ALDOT reiterates that it will commit at least $250 million in state funding for a final project, which is double the federal commitment and would make this one of the largest road infrastructure investments in Alabama history.

“Because of ALDOT’s commitment, we’re closer to a long-term solution for our traffic problems,” said Eastern Shore MPO Chairman Jack Burrell for the news release. “The financial commitments and requirement that both tunnels, the causeway, and the Africatown bridge remain free routes lock in the key components of our framework. Members of both MPOs are excited to continue our work to finalize a locally-driven and locally-supported plan.”

“Support from the state is critical to moving this project forward and to setting our region of the state up for long-term success. The commitment of at least $250 million is significant, and it is an investment that’s in line with other major infrastructure projects across the state,” said Mobile MPO Chairman Sandy Stimpson for the release. “We know that without action, we risk losing existing federal funding as our traffic problems get worse. We are looking forward to continuing our work to turn this framework into a final plan.”

On Dec. 15, both the Eastern Shore and Mobile MPOs announced and unanimously supported a new framework for the Mobile River Bridge and Bayway. That framework outlines a project that would be completed within five years, maintains numerous free routes, and limits tolling to a maximum of $2.50 for passenger vehicles who choose to use the new infrastructure.

In a recent poll, the Coastal Alabama Partnership found that 75 percent of voters in Mobile and Baldwin counties support the framework, the news release states.