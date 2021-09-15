UPDATE: I-10 Westbound reopened at 4:20 p.m.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A wreck in the Wallace Tunnel blocked both lanes of I-10 westbound around 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
Police said it may take a while to move the vehicle involved in the crash. Drivers are encouraged to take alternate routes.
No details about injuries have been released.
