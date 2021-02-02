MONTGOMERY, Ala (WALA) -- One of the first bills to be looked at in Alabama’s 2021 Legislative Session is a bail reform and it is being pushed by a Mobile County lawmaker.
It is called Aniah’s Law, named after Aniah Blanchard who was murdered in 2019 near Auburn. The man accused of killing her was out on bond at the time.
This bill hopes to make it easier for judges to deny bail.
“I really truly believe it took my daughter to die to get this law,” said Angela Harris, Aniah’s mom.
Blanchard was allegedly kidnapped and murdered by Ibraheem Yazeed, who was out on bond for another violent crime.
So-called Aniah’s Law, is a bail reform bill. The goal to give judges discretion to deny bond to violent offenders who may commit another crime.
“I can’t let her down,” Harris said. “So, I can hear her saying you know it’s okay but keep doing this. This is what needs to happen.”
The bill has been proposed the last two years.
State Representative Chip Brown from Southern Mobile County is the sponsor.
It nearly passed last year, but after unanimous bipartisan support in the House, COVID ended the session early before the Senate could vote.
The hope is the third time is the charm.
“We’re really targeting the worst of the worst,” Rep. Brown said. “Those people that are serial predators that when they’re back out on the street they’re going to commit a crime.”
This bill does not just have support from lawmakers and families of victims, but law enforcement as well.
“We’re dealing with 21st Century threats with a 1901 Constitution and it’s just not working for us,” said James Barber, Mobile’s Public Safety Director.
Barber has been fighting for this bill the last three years. He says if passed it will save lives.
“We’re not talking about holding everybody till trial,” he said. “What we’re talking about is about cases where there’s evidence that the person is going to reoffend if released.”
The bill focuses on serious felonies like rape and murder.
Currently, bond can only be denied in capital murder cases which Harris believes creates a revolving door.
“When they’ve committed a violent crime, they think oh that was easy I can just go back and do that again,” she said. “No, we got to make it tougher, it can’t be that easy anymore.”
Not everyone is for the bill. Last year, the ACLU of Alabama opposed it because it takes away the right to bail and increases judicial discretion.
The bill has its first House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday afternoon.
If state lawmakers approve it this session, the citizens of Alabama will vote on the amendment next year.
