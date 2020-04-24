Ellen Nettles was in the hospital at Mobile Infirmary for 20 days fighting complications from the coronavirus.
“I do believe in the power of prayer,” Nettles said. “Still a little weak from it..but…feeling better.”
Nettles said it all started back in March. She was experiencing some flu symptoms. She said her doctor prescribed her medicine for it, but she was still feeling the same with a few added symptoms. She said she felt like it was pneumonia.
Nettles said her doctor called her in for tests and that day, March 26th, she was admitted into Mobile Infirmary.
“They did the COVID test also that day and she admitted me in the hospital from there. I do remember them admitting me into the room and they came in and started me on oxygen, high flow oxygen and some other stuff I can’t quite remember but then later on they moved me to ICU,” she said.
Nettles added doctors came back in to do a 24-hour COVID-19 test, so they'd get the results more quickly. She said the next day they came in the room and told her she'd tested positive for COVID-19. Nettles doesn't remember much after that.
She was on the ventilator for 9 days straight. This was very difficult for her family who couldn't even visit her.
“I literally had to drop her off at the door of the hospital and then wave goodbye and that was it, not knowing for sure if I would see her again,” says Stephanie Nettles, Ellen's daughter.
Stephanie said those 9 days were filled with worry, concern, and uncertainty, but more importantly a whole lot of prayer.
"They told me she was stable but they said things could change in a blink,” Stephanie explained.
9 days later, Nettles was back to breathing on her own, but she was lonely. She missed her family. She said the nurses there were her saving grace.
"That’s when she went and got the Ipad and she called my daughter I talked with her and my grandkids and she called my son in Nashville and my other grandkids and I was okay after that," she explained.
Nettles' discharge last week was full of glee. Mobile Infirmary held a celebration fit for a survivor. At first Nettles didn't quite understand why, but she said nurses told her she was the first COVID-19 survivor at Mobile Infirmary that had recovered after being on the ventilator.
The celebration continued down the halls of Mobile Infirmary, into the parking lot, then over to Ellen's job on Springhill Avenue. Back at home, Nettles was greeted by members of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church who placed a "welcome home" sign in her yard and held a drive by motorcade for her. Dropping off gifts, showing signs of support, and rooting her on.
When asked about her take away from this entire experience, Ellen Nettles' answer was simple yet, very powerful.
“God is good. Prayer works. My faith, my faith," she said.
Now she's on that road to recovery taking back everything COVID-19 stole from her.
“I’m going to regain all of my strength back and I will be whole again,” she said.
Nettles has been going to therapy to learn how to walk again and re-gain all of her motor skills.
Today she had a small victory, it was the first day she was able to walk without a walker.
