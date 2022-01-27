PRICHARD, Ala (WALA) -- A murder investigation continues in Prichard after police say a man was killed during an apparent robbery.

It happened in the parking lot of a restaurant on South Wilson Avenue.

Police have identified the victim as 34-year-old Justin Battiste.

“I’m at a loss for words really,” said Gerald Battiste, Justin’s uncle. “It’s just I don’t understand.”

Gerald and Patrick Battiste are supporting each other on Thursday just hours after their nephew Justin was shot and killed at Hart’s Fried Chicken on South Wilson Avenue.

“He will be remembered as a loving, funny, beautiful, beautiful soul and will truly be missed,” Patrick said.

Prichard Police investigators are still trying to piece together exactly what happened just before 8:00 Wednesday night.

Detectives say there is no clear motive and they believe Justin was killed during an apparent robbery.

Justin is the cousin of former Prichard and Mobile Police Chief and current Mobile Public Safety Director Lawrence Battiste. Director Battiste had no comment.

“He was a hard-working family man,” Gerald said. “He had just proposed to his girlfriend, a community figure.”

“You won’t find a better, a better man then Justin, a better nephew, a better father, a better brother, a better son,” Patrick said.

Patrick says the loss of Justin is hitting him hard. The two grew up together. While Patrick is technically Justin’s uncle, he says they were more like brothers and he could not believe the news when he found out.

“I felt sick,” Patrick said. “I felt like a part of me had died.”

Justin leaves behind a huge family and a young son.

So far, Prichard Police have not made any arrests, but they are asking anyone with information to give them a call.