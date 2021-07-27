MOBILE COUNTY, Ala (WALA) – A popular place for fishermen and boaters in West Mobile County is now shutdown.

Mobile Area Water and Sewer System has closed recreation access to Big Creek Lake due to the spread of an invasive plant.

The closure has left Michael Hobson on the outside looking in, locked out of his favorite fishing spot.

“It’s close to home and close to my heart,” he said. “I love being on this lake.”

Twice a week for 45 years, Hobson and his family have reeled in catch after catch on Big Creek Lake.

“My dad was taught to fish here, I was taught to fish here and my son was taught to fish here and I’m sure a lot of other people’s sons and daughters were taught to fish here so we need to it come back open as quick as possible,” he said.

MAWSS closed off access to the lake Monday night as it deals with a big problem in the water. They are working to contain the invasive Giant Salvinia.

Drone video from MAWSS shows how it is affecting Mobile’s water supply. They say the plant clusters near banks and shores and doubles in size every five to seven days.

“The plant itself is not dangerous to anyone, it’s just the problem of it invading our ecology here in the water at the lake and also hurting the equipment,” said Monica Allen with MAWSS.

For now, the plant is only in the northern portion of the lake and has not reached the pumping station which would be costly to fix.

To make sure it stays that way, MAWSS has put out 1,500 feet of orange boom as the company works to contain the problem.

The lake is the main source of drinking water for Mobile.

MAWSS says the plant is spread by wind and boats moving from one body of water to the next.

“We’re going to have to evaluate how long this will take and if we do reopen, we will have to have a really big push for boaters to clean their boats when they come from another waterway,” Allen said.

As for Hobson, he says he has seen the plant here for about six years and has watched it slowly grow.

For now, he hopes the locks on the gates are temporary and MAWSS will not shut off access forever.

“I was hurt a little bit and kind of worried because of the rumors we’ve been hearing over the years about the lake being closed indefinitely and the rest of the fishermen are worried,” he said.

MAWSS has no timeline for reopening, but does have plans to reopen once the plants have been removed.