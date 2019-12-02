It was a grief-filled Thanksgiving weekend for Bon Secour after the loss of 2 fishermen.
"It just really bothers me that my dad is out here and I don't know where he's at," said Anthony Conway, Jr, son of Anthony Conway, Sr, the boater who's still missing.
Conway along with Captain Woody Jones and Mike Pitt was on their ship "The Chief" around 4 am when it capsized near Fort Morgan, according to officials.
"These guys were all good friends of mine. They was [sic] all good fishermen that fished up and down this river with all the different boats for the last 35-40 years," said Billy Parks, owner of Billy's Seafood.
Parks said he gets a lot of his seafood from "The Chief."
"I spoke with Woody earlier today and Woody just looked at me and said 'I don't know what happened'," Parks explained.
Conway, Jr. said he's wrestling with the reality of it all. What's even harder for him is that he almost went with his father on the boat that morning.
"I almost went out there on the boat with him. I looked at him and said 'No I don't think it's a good time, I think I need to stay here with ma' and he said 'alright buddy'," Conway, Jr. explained.
Pitts was found dead Saturday. Jones was rescued by his son-in-law, Nic Parks who wasn't far away from the boat when he realized there was an accident.
"He (Nic Parks) was an angel in disguise," Parks said. If it wasn't for Nic thinking quickly and doing what he did when he did it and being calm about it, then Woody would never be alive today"
Conway said he's trying to find peace with this as it stands. He added that his father sent him a Facebook message 15 minutes before the accident happened. He said it's comforting because it leads him to believe his father is watching over him.
"He said, 'I love you son. I just want the best for you buddy and maybe I try too hard to protect you. I've got to learn to let go and let God and it's not easy so please forgive me for saying things that I don't mean because you're my only son and I love you more than you know'."
If you'd like to support, there is a GoFundMe set up in Conway's honor. Click here for the link.
