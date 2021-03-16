EIGHT MILE, Ala. (WALA) – Friends and family gathered periodically Tuesday at a makeshift memorial at the spot of a fatal traffic accident, still in shock four days after the wreck claimed the lives of two Baker High School students.

According to the Prichard Police Department, Hannah Wright and Rene Nguyen both died in the single-vehicle wreck when the car they were in on University Boulevard traveled across U.S. 45 and struck a tree on the other side of the road.

Police said a shift supervisor on patrol spotted the car at about 8:40 p.m. Paramedics responded but pronounced both 17-year-olds dead. Police said it is unclear how fast the car was moving; the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

“Overall, I’m angry, and I’m numb to it, ’cause I don’t want to believe it,” said fellow Baker junior Emmaly Abrams, reflecting on her friend, Wright. “Because it’s the fact that she’s moving on, and I have to accept it. And I wish that I could have one last conversation with her. And I just want to give her a hug and just hear her voice one last time. I’d do anything for that right now.”

Wright’s father said the family was too broken up to talk on Tuesday, but he told FOX10 News that funeral services are planned for Sunday.

Baker student Jaleh Bakhtiar said Wright and Nguyen were just hanging out with friends on a typical Friday night.

“I’m not sure where they were going or, like, where they were coming from,” she said. “But I know they’re just coming really fast and somewhere, it just happened.”

Bakhtiar described Wright has her best friend and co-worker at Krispy Kreme. She said her friend loved the beach and listening to music.

“She was really the most beautiful, like genuine, caring person I’ve ever met in my life,” she said. “Like, she was always happy, and she made everyone around her happy.”

Bakhtiar said Nguyen as the “life the party” and someone always in good spirits.

Abrams choked up while remembering Wright.

“I know she would want me to stay strong, so I’m gonna stay strong just for her,” she said. “And me knowing that she lived life to the fullest, that’s another reason why I’m glad she got to do all she did. Because she got to enjoy the time that she did have. But, I miss her.”

Baker students had planned a candlelight vigil Wednesday, but Bakhtiar said that been postponed because of expected inclement weather.

Mobile County schools spokeswoman said Baker officials would not comment out of respect for the families.

“They’re mourning,” she said.