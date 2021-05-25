MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A Mobile woman who became the victim of a carjacking Monday said Tuesday that she considers herself lucky to be alive.

Margery Baxter was in the drive-through line at the McDonald’s on Springdale Boulevard and Dauphin Street near Interstate 65 at about 5:30 p.m. She said a man with knife forced his way into her Mercedes whiles she was waiting to buy coffee, her Shetland-chow mix named CoCo in tow.

“My dog was in hysterics,” she told FOX10 News. “I was afraid he was going to kill him. … I’m just glad he didn’t kill me or kill my puppy.”

Baxter once was a fixture and Mobile City Council meetings and has inspired a Facebook page called “Mercedes Marge,” dedicated to her driving. She told FOX10 News that she did not know where the man came from but added he was immediate violent, tearing her blouse.

“He grabbed hold of me and threw me out of the car. … “I didn’t know where he came from,” she said.

Baxter said she hit the pavement and could not get up. But she said people nearby converged to help. She said one man threatened to shoot the assailant, even though he did not actually have a gun. The perpetrator tried to drive away but had trouble operating the vehicle, she said.

Police officers who quickly arrived apprehend the man, identified as David D. Kelly, who had been just been sentenced to probation on May 6 for a burglary. Police charged him with menacing and two counts of first-degree robbery, the carjacking and a holdup of a nearby Circle K that occurred the same day.

Baxter and other witnesses told FOX10 News that the man appeared to be under the influence of drugs, moving erratically and making incoherent threats.

Just before the carjacking, a knife-wielding man with a baseball cap was walking outside the Red Roof Inn behind the McDonald’s and had an encounter with the manager, Prince Patel. He told FOX10 News that the man was acting in a threatening manner, so he asked him to leave the property. Surveillance footage shows the man then shoving Patel.

“I got my nephew, small baby, like 2 years, so I just, I don’t want him to hurt me,” he said. “I don’t want him to hurt my baby.”

Patel said he retreated into the hotel and locked the door.

“And he came back again,” he said. “I close my door.”

Patel said the man eventually walked next door to the building that houses the Smokin’ Gringos trick. Surveillance footage shows him entering the building and walking in circles.

Jason Harsany, who owns the truck, said the man caught him off-guard. He said he was shouting obscenities and making threats.

Harsany said he grabbed the first thing he could find, a small broom, and tried to fend him off.

“I started backing up, trying to play as calm as I could, but also, you know, firm,” he said. “If he got close to me, I was ready, but wanted to back away, back away and try to act like he wasn’t even there.”

Harsany said he started yelling “Code Red,” and “We’ve got a situation here.” They were bluffs designed to make the man think there were other people on the way to help, he said.

When the man left, Harsany said, he got in his car and followed him. He said he was concerned the man might hurt somebody.

“It was one of those mixed emotions things, you know, with that you think of the guy, you’re like, do you fight or flight with this guy?” he said.

Harsany took video and pictures of police apprehending him at the McDonald’s.

“It was amazing that the community rallied together like that,” he said. “It was like a SWAT force between cops and communities who got this guy. And we hunted him down and got him. That was the good part of it, you know? Minimal damage to her.”

Court records show that a judge at the sentencing hearing on May 6 ordered Kelly to report to the Mobile Community Corrections Center as part of his probation but that he never showed. The Mobile County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday cited that, as well as this latest arrest, in asking the judge to revoke probation and keep him held in jail.