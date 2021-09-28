A purchase turned violent and ended in assault at an ABC liquor store Monday evening, and left one person struck by a car.

According to the Mobile Police Department, two people came into the Select ABC Spirits off Highway 90 to buy alcohol but didn't have their ID.

Police say that's when the two suspects became angry and started destroying property at the store and assaulted someone.

The two suspects then tried to leave the scene.

A second victim came outside to get the tag number on the vehicle but was backed into by the driver.

One customer Ryan Hinton regularly shops at the store and says he's never experienced any issues there.

Hinton says he couldn't believe this happened.

"That's not good. There's no reason to assault anybody," Hinton said. "These people are just working, doing their job. That's really unfortunate."

Both victims did receive minor injuries and were treated on the scene.

FOX 10 News did reach out to officials with the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board, but they did not have a statement prepared.

This is an ongoing investigation.