DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- It was a familiar sight Sunday on the Dauphin Island causeway. Flooding from a tropical system.

Strong wind along with high tide sent water over the rocks and onto the road.

On the island, Mayor Jeff Collier said the storm surge covered the road to the West End with sand, and it will take some time to clean up.

In Bayou La Batre, there was more of the same as flooding left many roads impassable.

More flooding is possible Monday morning as Ida continues to impact the area.