DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala (WALA) -- The Dauphin Island West End hurricane cleanup is set to get underway on Tuesday, but that is if the weather holds up.

Bienville Boulevard on Dauphin Island’s West End looks like the Gulf with surf and sand blanketing the road thanks to Ida.

“It’s part of living in paradise, but we can handle it,” said Dennis Knizely who owns a home on the island.

Knizely has owned a home here for 23 years. He came down on Monday to see if there was any damage to it, but was greeted to a mess on the road.

“I was surprised that there was that much sand on Bienville Boulevard from this storm that was that far away,” he said.

Dauphin Island Police have set up a roadblock to keep people who do not belong here, out.

Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier says a roughly 3 mile stretch of Bienville Boulevard has sand and water on it.

“We’ve got sand probably 2, 3, 4 feet deep over Bienville Boulevard in a number of places and that doesn’t even include the side streets that go to the Gulf,” he said. “So, a lot of sand in places that it shouldn’t be.”

Besides the water and the sand on the road at least 6 power poles fell during the storm on the West End.

Alabama Power is out restoring electricity to the island and that should be finished on Monday, except for the West End.

Mayor Collier says the hit Dauphin Island took shows its vulnerabilities that a storm so far away could cause issues.

“We’ve got as much as we had last year with Sally and Zeta is what the report is, that it’s at least that bad, possibly worse which is a little surprising,” he said.

But for people who rode out the storm on the West End, it is not surprising there is a lot to clean up.

“We were on the bad side of it and we had a lot of rain bands and everything coming in and it was really blowing it off of the beach over there,” said Anna Davis.