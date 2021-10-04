Mobile, Ala. (WALA) -- It was an unwelcome surprise Monday afternoon for people all across the world trying to access some of their favorite social media platforms.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all down for hours. And the reaction from users was quick with people going to twitter to vent their frustrations.

The company did not say what caused it, but in Mobile, one man spoke to us about his experience.

"It has a really big impact on being able to have that fast communication," Brandon Nero said.

Nero manages a supply chain and without social media, work doesn't get done.

"Usually, social media is how I keep the pulse on things that are happening that's not in my immediate sphere. It kind of makes it to where I'm relying on old school tech like getting a phone call. When an emergency happens, sometimes that's not always a thing. It puts you at a disadvantage of not being in the now of what's taking place," Nero said.

And for other businesses who rely on websites like Facebook, it was a detrimental few hours.

"It's definitely going to have an economic. Especially for friends that I know who use social media to supplement their business and deal with promotions. There's probably going to be a short-term monetary impact that's going to take place with that," Nero said.

But it’s not always about the money. Social media can also play a huge role in mental health as well.

"You already have the pandemic and a lot of people being affected by the social aspect of not being able to communicate. You may need to check on the social recluses in your family," Nero said.

So how much did this outage cost Facebook?

Fox Business reports that the stock dropped nearly 5 percent and owner Mark Zuckerberg lost over 6-billion-dollars during the outage.

His net worth is about 120 billion.