Mobile, Ala. (WALA)-- Transportation leaders want to hear from the public about improving one of the busiest roads in Mobile.

US-90 is a hot spot for traffic and accidents, so the Alabama Department of Transportation wants to smooth traffic flow, improve safety, and reduce delays.

"I think we need a lot of safety signs for those that ride motorcycles, for those that ride bicycles," said Angie Jones, an employee at a business off US-90. "We have homeless around here that are on foot and on bicycles."

Another woman is stumped on how to reduce traffic.

"I don't know how you do it," said Shellie Campbell. "I don't see where you could expand, put another lane. Maybe have another route somewhere else."

While all are against rush hour gridlock, Campbell still sees the upside to having more people in town.

"You never know the growth of a place," she said. "Especially now with everything we've gone through in the past couple years, you see growth."

And a word of caution to those driving up and down a busy Highway 90.

"Just try to keep in mind the rules of the road," said Jones. "Safety first. Get where you are safely, and make everyone around you safe. I think that's the biggest thing we need to learn here in Tillman's Corner. Just take it slow, be safe, and look out for the people around you."

There are several ways to submit opinions and thoughts. Visit here to fill out a form, print, fax, or email a comment.

The last day for submissions is Monday, August 30th.