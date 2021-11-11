MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Rachel Dark died in a traffic accident almost five years ago, but her generosity continues to sustain others’ lives.

The Monroe County native and Alabama School of Math and Science graduate was an organ donor. Her mother, Audra Wilson, said people have benefited from her daughter’s eyes, liver, heart, lungs and kidneys.

At a ceremony at ASMA this week, the public boarding school celebrated Dark’s selection to represent the Birmingham-based Legacy of Hope organ donation center at the 2022 Rose Bowl parade.

The ceremony highlighted the floral portrait that Rachel’s family made for the Donate Life Rose parade float.

“It’s a great honor for our child to be selected and all her memory to live on,” Wilson said. “And she lives on in her gifts that she gave. She made that decision. She had told me just a few months before she passed that she was an organ donor. Didn’t really think much of it at the time.”

Stacy Ashley, one of those who received Rachel’s life-giving organs, carries the young woman’s liver.

“I wouldn’t be standing here right now without Rachel’s donation,” she said. “And I would encourage others, if you’ve not made the decision to be a donor, to be a donor. ’Cause you can save someone’s life. You can save many people’s lives. One donor can save so many people’s lives.”