MOBILE, Ala. --In-person absentee voting for the 2021 City of Mobile Municipal Election is underway.

When it comes to voting absentee, there are several qualifications according to Mobile City Clerk and Chief Election Official, Lisa Lambert.

"You expect to be out of the city or the county on Election Day, you have a disability that prevents you from going to the polls, if you have a disability and you are over the age of 65, you are a student enrolled at a college out of the city..."

Voter, Shirley Leatherwood Wilson, says she is voting absentee because of an illness. "So if there is a line, I won't be able to stand in it," she states.

While absentee voting helps to skip lines, COVID-19 and the recent surge of the Delta variant, also are major factors.

Local coordinator of Black Voters Matter, Janetta Whitt-Mitchell has helped bring buses of people to vote in-person absentee in the past, but she says this time around, she hasn't been successful.

"We have people who are driving to the churches to pick up applications. I feel if a person goes through the trouble to drive to the church to pick up the application, that's a vote we can count on. They are just fearful of getting on the buses at this time. " she states.

The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is August 17.