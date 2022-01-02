Mobile, Ala. (WALA)--With temperatures drastically dropping tonight and into this week, shelters across Mobile are preparing for a rush of people seeking warmth during this chilly season.

Temperatures are entering the mid-30s tonight, and for the Port City's homeless, this can be a trying time.

"Trying to seek shelter tonight so I can stay warm tonight,” said Lamont Bassett. “It's going to be pretty cold."

Waterfront Rescue Mission in downtown Mobile is one of many shelters preparing for an uptick in people searching for warmth.

Director Rick Fisher said this week, they expect around 70 people in the shelter per night, which is a 15% increase than normal.

"We'll take some of our classroom space and turn that into an emergency shelter to make sure we have room, and then we can adequately separate everybody to lower the risk of any COVID contamination," said Fisher.

They provide blankets, a bed to sleep in, hot showers, and any other necessity.

While the chill may be few and far between in Mobile, Fisher said they stay prepared for bitter weather such as this.

"We don't turn anybody away, especially on these bad, inclement weather nights," he said.

And to the people they serve, it means the world.

"It means a lot to me because I’ve been homeless about a month now, but it means a lot to everybody in the community who needs some help," said Bassett.

Waterfront Rescue Mission check-in is between 4-6pm every day, located at 279A North Washington Ave Mobile, AL 36603.