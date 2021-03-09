MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – When pressing for legalized gambling in Alabama, proponents often point to prosperity ushered into Mississippi by its casino industry.

Indeed, the industry generates more than $2 billion a year and delivered hundreds of millions of dollars in annual tax revenue to state and local governments. But economists who study gambling contend the economic impact is much smaller than proponents often depict and usually short-lived.

The latest bid in the perennial push for gambling in Alabama failed Tuesday on a 19-13 vote in the Alabama Senate, failing by two votes to get the three-fifths threshold for a constitutional amendment. It would have created a state lottery for the first time, authorized sports betting and allowed for five casinos, including at Mobile Greyhound Park.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey reacted to the vote by saying “more work must be done” on the issue.

“No doubt gambling is complex and challenging, but I remain committed to giving the people of Alabama the final say,” she said. “I also believe the work of my Study Group last year can continue to be helpful in finding the right path as we move forward.”

Famed odds-maker Danny Sheridan, who lives in Mobile, said he was against the proposal that went down on Tuesday because he views it as unfairly creating gambling monopolies. But he argues a free-enterprise gambling system would be a boon.

“If you go to Biloxi, you’ll see beautiful roads, infrastructure,” he said. “And that’s what you’d see in Alabama – we don’t have that. And this would allow – wouldn’t cure every ill, but it we wouldn’t be 50th in education, I don’t think.”

But the gambling industry in Mississippi’s Harrison County, where those casinos started sprouting in the early 1990s, though, appears not to have sent the overall economy skyrocketing past Mobile County. The median household incomes largely have tracked one another in both places.

Harrison County’s household median income in 1989, before gambling, was just a hair less than in Mobile County – $22,157 versus $22,994. In 2019, the most recent year available, that figure was $311 higher in Harrison. The two counties have flip-flopped back and forth over the past decade on that metric.

Lucy Dadayan, a researcher at the Urban Institute, said salaries in the gambling industry tend to be relatively low and, therefore, lack the same punch that a big manufacturing sector has. She said to some extent, it takes spending that would have gone to other forms of entertainment.

“The expansion of gambling also should be viewed from the consumer’s perspective,” she said. “The consumers usually spending money, have so much discretionary spending.”

Douglas Walker, an economics professor at the College of Charleston, said his research shows that the introduction of gambling does have a net positive impact on jobs. He also found an income boost, but cautioned it’s usually temporary.

“We did find that there was a positive effect, but that appears to kind of go away after some time,” he said. “And I think it’s kind of going back to the earlier point that, you know, initially, it’s a novelty.”

Walker said gambling tends to raise more tax revenue that other endeavors because state usually tax it at a higher rate. And he said introducing gambling can reduce the amount of money that residents spend out of state if it is surrounded by gambling.

He said it should be viewed like other economic development projects – a economic boost but usually not one that alters the trajectory of the entire economy.

“I don’t think there’s evidence that it will completely change the world,” he said. “A lot of states that have legalized casinos still have fiscal problems, and it’s because they like to spend a lot of money; politicians like to spend a lot of money.”

Mobile resident Deborah Ulrich said she favors making gambling legal.

“I think that we’re all adults,” she said. “And whatever our belief system is, you know, you go forward to that. If you want to buy a lottery ticket every now and then, I don’t think Big Brother should be the one to tell me I can or can’t, you know? So I think it’s up to the individual.

On the other hand, Mobile resident Gary Nicholson said he believes gambling has many negatives.

“I don’t like gambling for myself. I don’t care if anyone else does. I don’t like it,” he said. “I’m from Alabama, but I lived in the state of Washington for 33 years. And it is legal there. And it’s causing a lot of problems. I’ve seen a lot of friends losing their home, losing their jobs, insurance. Marriages breaking up. All of it.”