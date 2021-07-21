MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A South Carolina woman Wednesday pleaded not guilty to federal charges alleging that she and two others conspired to defraud state unemployment agencies across the United States with a hacked server based on Brewton.

Evelyn Green, of Greenville, South Carolina, entered the plea in federal court. Neither she nor her two co-defendants live in Alabama, but federal prosecutors in Mobile have jurisdiction because the server is in Escambia County.

The other two defendants, Kamoru Temitope Adebayo and Temitope Majekodunmi, remain at large. Majekodunmi lives in Midland, Texas, while Adebayo is a Nigerian-born computer scientist living in Mexico, according to the recently unsealed indictment.

According to the indictment, Adebayo used computers in foreign countries to gain unauthorized access to the Brewton server and then used that access to employ personal identifying information of people to create fraudulent unemployment insurance claims.

By using the Brewton server, he was able to hide the fact that he computers he was using were in foreign countries, according to the indictment.

Many of the bank accounts created as part of the scheme had mailing addresses associated with Green and others connected to the conspiracy, according to authorities.

The indictment also alleges that Green made cash withdrawals and purchases from those accounts in and around South Carolina.

Money from the scheme also paid for plane tickets for Majekodunmi, the indictment alleges.

Green also stands accused of using fraudulently obtained funds to ship items to her co-defendants and another person who lived less than two miles from Adebayo.

The indictment lists a number of specific instances in which the Brewton server was accessed without authorization:

At 8:12 p.m. on Nov. 4. Adebayo then accessed the unemployment debit card from Nevada.

At 8:54 p.m. on Nov. 4. Adebayo then accessed a bank account that received unemployment payments from Illinois.

At 7:26 a.m. on Nov. 5. Adebayo then accessed bank accounts that received unemployment payments from Massachusetts.

At 8:35 a.m. on Nov. 5. Adebayo then accessed two different Massachusetts unemployment accounts.

All three defendants are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Adebayo also has been charged with four counts of accessing a protected computer in furtherance of fraud.

All three defendants also have been charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering. The indictment alleges that the defendants deposited funds into bank accounts with mailing addresses in Pennsylvania, Kansas and South Carolina for the purpose of concealing the source of the funds.

If convicted, Green faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, although the actual punishment likely would be less under advisory sentencing guidelines.

A judge set Green’s trial for the September term.