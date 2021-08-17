MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – A lawyer who is suing the Alabama Department of Human Resources on behalf of a special-needs boy who died in 2018 expressed elation Tuesday at the arrest of the child’s mother.

A Mobile County grand jury indicted Zedria Rankin on charges of manslaughter and aggravated child abuse in the death of 8-year-old LeBrawn Rankin.

“This morning, when we got the news that Ms. Rankin was being prosecuted criminally, prosecuted to be held liable for LeBrawn’s death, we were as happy as we can be on a day like this that he’s finally getting justice, and criminal justice,” said Tommy James, whose lawsuit also names the mother as a defendant. “It’s been a long time coming.”

Mobile police responded to Sandpiper Apartments in April 2018 and found LeBrawn unresponsive. Mobile police issued a news released describing the death as a homicide but then rescinded it and labeled it natural causes.

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich told FOX10 News that prosecutors wanted to make sure there was a thorough investigation before they presented the case to a grand jury.

“When you’re dealing with a death of this nature that involves a tremendous amount of medical records, tremendous amount of medical reports, formula records, all of those things, those records are extremely important to prove the type of case we have here,” she said. “And so, we did not have all of those records at the time.”

Rich said COVID-19 also caused delays. She said a grand jury had been scheduled to hear evidence in March 2020 when the pandemic forced a statewide shutdown of the courts.

“For the last 18 months, it’s been hit or miss on whether we would get a grand jury to hear cases,” she said. “And so, we just have a tremendous backlog of cases at the DA’s Office.”

The indictment alleges that Rankin failed to provide her son, who suffered from cerebral palsy, with adequate nutrition.

The lawsuit filed by James goes into far grater detail. He said the birth certificate listed the cause of death as malnutrition, severe dehydration and neglect. James said the boy weighed just 23 pounds when he died and that his ribs were visible through his skin.

Though not directly connected, James said the criminal charges help his civil action.

“It’s very important to our case,” he said.

James said the system failed LeBrawn. He noted that several teachers at Augusta Evans School reported their suspicions of child abuse. At one point, he said, teachers marked his diaper with an “L” on a Friday and found he was wearing the same soiled diaper on the following Monday.

Despite those reports, James said, DHR failed to act.

“Now with the criminal side of it, Ms. Rankin’s gonna be held responsible for it,” he said. “She’s gonna be held accountable. What we’re doing with the civil justice system is to try to hold DHR accountable the try to get justice that way for this little boy.”

In court filings, the agency has denied any wrongdoing but has said its policy is to not comment publicly on pending litigation.

James said he has been fighting for emails and other documents that DHR is withholding. A hearing on that issue is scheduled for Sept. 1 in Mobile County Circuit Court.

James said he never gave up hope that Mobile authorities would move against Rankin.

“We were hopeful that there were going to be criminal charges brough the entire time, and we never got down thinking it wouldn’t happen,” he said. “So, we anticipated this. And it was just a matter of time before it happened.”

Reporter Tyler Fingert contributed to this report.